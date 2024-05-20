The Tragedy Of The Man With The Golden Voice Explained

In the current state of the world, sometimes it's hard to imagine that miracles can actually happen. But, on occasion, there are those stories that will catch the public imagination, because they almost force everyone to remember that sometimes, good things can happen. Dreams can come true; miracles really do happen.

The best example of that might just be the story of Ted Williams, widely and popularly known as the man with the golden voice. No joke, Williams' story reads almost like a modern fairy tale (not even one of those Brothers Grimm fairy tales). As far as the world at large has been concerned, Williams was discovered by pure chance in 2011, as a unhoused man begging for money in the middle of the road. The journalist taking the video was just looking for a good scoop and asked Williams to work for his money, asked him to show off this apparently God-given golden voice he advertised on his handwritten sign.

And all of a sudden, the video of Williams' smooth baritone went viral, his first ever YouTube video racking up millions of views. Nearly overnight, Williams was being approached with offers for work in radio and voice over; almost instantly, he was something of a celebrity, and his future seemed set. In reality though, that future wasn't exactly smooth sailing, and Williams had a rather hard history of addiction, on top of that.



The following article includes references to and descriptions of addiction.