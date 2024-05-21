Stars Who Can't Stand Motley Crue

Lewd, rude, and bursting with a bad attitude, it's easy to see why Mötley Crüe might not be everyone's cup of whisky-infused tea. Throughout the glam rock band's decades-long existence (with a brief retirement that no one believed would last), they have ruffled more than a few feathers and attracted as many detractors as they have fans due to their outlandish behavior and in-your-face personas. In some cases, these dissenters are their fellow musical peers or notable stars in the entertainment industry.

Considering the biggest controversies surrounding Mötley Crüe, the levels of beef between the band and others vary from medium rare to well done — and some simmer on the grill for decades without much development. Former members such as singer John Corabi and guitarist Mick Mars feel betrayed because of the way they have been treated by the current iteration of the band. In the instance of someone like Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, he simply enjoys throwing jabs and barbs at the Crüe, treating them as if they are his generation's Nickelback. Whichever way one looks at it, there's no disputing the Californian rockers are far from being a universally beloved musical act.

So, let's take a drive down Sunset Boulevard, throw the devil horns up at the crowd standing outside the Whisky a Go Go, and uncover the stars who can't stand the rock 'n' roll live wires known as Mötley Crüe for one reason or the other.