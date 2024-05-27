Things We Learned About Serial Killers After They Died

It's hard to deny that there's quite the fascination with serial killers. All you need to do is take a look at the plethora of related podcasts, books, documentaries, and movies — indeed any form of media — to see that. So, with that in mind, there's probably a pretty decent chance you've heard a whole lot about the various serial killers that have operated over the years: Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and the rest of the frankly disturbingly long list. There's plenty out there on the atrocious things that they did during their lives, or the scandalous series of events that came to pass even after they were caught and found guilty.

But, unfortunately, the stories of these serial killers don't necessarily end with their deaths. Whether it be related to last-minute and mysterious confessions, sudden deaths, or unsolved mysteries, there are more than a few scenarios in which more information has come to light, even after one of those killers in question has died — sometimes, it even takes years for those truths to be uncovered. So here are a few of the times that the public learned something about serial killers even after they were dead and buried.

The following article includes references and descriptions of sexual assault and violence.