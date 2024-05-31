Rights Donald Trump Could Lose As A Convicted Felon

On May 30, 2024, a jury of 12 of Donald Trump's New Yorker peers delivered a verdict of guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money paid out to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. As the story goes, Daniels and Trump had sex back in 2006, and come Trump's 2016 vie for presidency his lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about it. In and of itself this isn't actually a crime. But, the former president fiddled with financial records when he reimbursed Cohen, which is a low-ranking "Class E" felony in New York. We previously explained the charges against Trump, which some legal experts thought would be difficult to prove.

Now that Trump has been convicted, many folks are wondering what's going to happen to him and his impending nomination for Republican presidential candidate. In general, the 77-year-old Trump could face from 16 months to four years in prison per felony charge, but this seems unlikely because he's never been convicted of a crime before. Rather, Trump is likely looking at fees plus negotiations with a probation officer to do some basic things that he'd have to do when running for president, like traveling out of New York State.

As for what rights Trump loses as a convicted felon, the truth is: Not many. He won't be able to carry a firearm or sit on a jury in Florida, for instance. He will, however, still be able to run for president.