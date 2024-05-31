Here's The Maximum Sentence Donald Trump Could Face For His Crimes

Donald Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records on May 30, 2024 in New York, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. His sentencing is set for July 11, and he's going to lose some rights as a convicted felon depending on the time he receives. Trump faces a fine of up to $5,000 per felony charge and up to four years in prison for each. In theory, Trump could receive 136 years in prison if the judge decides to impose the sentences consecutively, but even in this scenario New York law states that he can't be sentenced to more than 20 years.

Falsifying business records is a "Class E" felony, the lowest tier. "The aggregate maximum term of consecutive sentences imposed for two or more crimes, other than two or more crimes that include a class A felony, committed prior to the time the person was imprisoned under any of such sentences shall, if it exceeds 20 years, be deemed to be 20 years," states New York Penal Law § 70.02. An exception is one of the felonies is class B (Trump hasn't been charged with one), which would cap the maximum at 30 years.