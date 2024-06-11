Stars Who Can't Stand Eminem

Eminem is Slim Shady (yes, he is the real Slim Shady), and he's never imitating; however, that doesn't mean everyone stands up when he walks into a room. In fact, he developed his fair share of haters over the years — including many music industry peers and other well-known individuals. Sometimes, the beef is squashed; other times, it lingers on for years and boils over into a proper feud that shows no sign of letting up.

The man born Marshall Mathers doesn't seem to be bothered, though, since not only is he one of the richest rappers in the world, but he also often uses these quarrels as fuel for his lyrical content — and no one does a diss track quite like Em. (After all, there's a reason Eminem has so many Grammys, and it doesn't seem like a trend that will stop in the near future, despite Drake and Kendrick's best efforts.)

Nonetheless, it's fascinating to look back at why the likes of Ja Rule, Machine Gun Kelly, Iggy Azalea, and even Donald Trump Jr. won't be adding the self-proclaimed rap god to their Christmas card list. Each one of them has their reasons — and that is what's set to be uncovered here. Look, Em did sing: "Now, this looks like a job for me. So, everybody, just follow me, 'cause we all need a little controversy, 'cause it feels so empty without me." And controversy is exactly what he delivers each and every single time he drops a bar.