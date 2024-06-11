Stars Who Can't Stand Eminem
Eminem is Slim Shady (yes, he is the real Slim Shady), and he's never imitating; however, that doesn't mean everyone stands up when he walks into a room. In fact, he developed his fair share of haters over the years — including many music industry peers and other well-known individuals. Sometimes, the beef is squashed; other times, it lingers on for years and boils over into a proper feud that shows no sign of letting up.
The man born Marshall Mathers doesn't seem to be bothered, though, since not only is he one of the richest rappers in the world, but he also often uses these quarrels as fuel for his lyrical content — and no one does a diss track quite like Em. (After all, there's a reason Eminem has so many Grammys, and it doesn't seem like a trend that will stop in the near future, despite Drake and Kendrick's best efforts.)
Nonetheless, it's fascinating to look back at why the likes of Ja Rule, Machine Gun Kelly, Iggy Azalea, and even Donald Trump Jr. won't be adding the self-proclaimed rap god to their Christmas card list. Each one of them has their reasons — and that is what's set to be uncovered here. Look, Em did sing: "Now, this looks like a job for me. So, everybody, just follow me, 'cause we all need a little controversy, 'cause it feels so empty without me." And controversy is exactly what he delivers each and every single time he drops a bar.
Ja Rule
Feuds in rap are like body slams in wrestling — you can't have one without the other. At first, Ja Rule and Eminem had no reason to have heat with each other until Em somehow found himself entangled in the beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent, the latter of whom was signed to Em's Shady Records in the early 2000s. It didn't take long for Ja Rule to make it personal, though, when he took aim at Eminem's daughter Hailie in the track "Loose Change," in which he also disparaged Em's mother and ex-wife Kim.
Slim Shady didn't take it lying down. He unleashed his fury with retaliatory diss tracks such as "Bully" and "Hailie's Revenge (Doe Rae Me)" that lyrically assassinated Ja Rule. Subsequently, the feud quietened down as Ja Rule's music career stuttered. Years passed, but Eminem couldn't help himself from getting another lick in on the 2018 track "Killshot," which was originally aimed at Machine Gun Kelly but also found a way to add in a few verbal haymakers at Em's other enemies like Ja Rule.
Taking to Instagram, Ja Rule responded to the jibes by talking up his own talents and why he still remains a target for Eminem's ire. "The more Em mentions my name the more I realize how f***ing LEGENDARY I am," he wrote. "I was killing the game so hard that all the biggest rappers in the industry (at the time) joined forces to dethrone the God."
Machine Gun Kelly
When someone asks how Machine Gun Kelly really became famous, the answer can be traced back to his feud with Eminem. It all kicked off in 2012, when MGK posted a now-deleted message on X (formerly known as Twitter) about how attractive he found Em's daughter Hailie, while adding that he respected Em. In a 2015 interview with HOT 97, MGK alleged that many people in the industry all but shadow-banned him after that social media post, but he still didn't understand what was so wrong with what he said to begin with. In 2018, though, Kelly fanned the flames by throwing a subtle shot at Em on the Tech N9ne track "No Reason" that he featured on.
Finally, this song caught Em's attention, and Slim Shady responded through the song "Not Alike," when he challenged MGK to come at him directly and not through passive-aggressive digs. Kelly responded with his own diss track, "Rap Devil," an obvious play on the title of Eminem's own song, "Rap God." Of course, Em didn't do like Elsa from "Frozen" and let it go, escalating it further with his retort, "Killshot," calling MGK a "Stan" and making fun of his man bun.
Appearing on "The Breakfast Club" in September 2018, Kelly bemoaned the fact that Eminem doesn't want to speak to him to hear his side of the story. "He doesn't want to have a conversation," MGK said, before adding: "I wish he would shut the f*** up."
Iggy Azalea
The 2014 compilation album "Shady XV" featured a number of Shady Records artists. Bad Meets Evil — the project consisting of Eminem and Royce da 5′9″ — provided the track "Vegas," which attracted a lot of attention due to its controversial and violent lyrics. In one section, Em raps: "Put that s*** away, Iggy. You gonna blow that rape whistle on me?"
The Iggy in question here is Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. In a series of now-deleted posts on X (via BBC), Azalea addressed the comments and the general "harassment" that women have to contend with in the music industry compared to men. In relation to Eminem, she added, "It's especially awkward because my 14-year-old brother is the biggest Eminem fan and now the artist he admired says he wants to rape me. Nice!"
It wouldn't be the only time Eminem would take shots at her, though, as she also featured in the 2018 track "Killshot." In a further set of now-deleted posts (via NME), she accused him of using other well-known names to "pad out lazy bars" and questioned if he had lost a step or two as a creative lyricist.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Donald Trump Jr.
The most head-turning comments made about Donald Trump are an ever-growing list — and Eminem made sure to add his own two cents here as well. Em isn't a fan of Trump's politics, and let rip on the 45th U.S. president on a track titled "The Storm" during a performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017. In an interview with Vulture a month later, Eminem said he had also pre-written a few words about Trump in case the then-American president had anything to say about the real Slim Shady.
Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. took to X soon thereafter to criticize Em for these comments, writing: "It's a bit odd that he's admitting to having prepared heavily to take on a 70 year old politician. Probably not the best look. So much for freestyle. #WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp." Junior and his family weren't likely pleased by Eminem's actions during the 2020 U.S. election season either, as the rapper allowed Trump's rival, Joe Biden, to use the track "Lose Yourself" on the campaign trail.
In June 2024, Trump Jr. reignited the feud by taking to X to poke fun at Eminem. Quoting a post that featured a photo of Em with a claim that he would leave the country if Trump were to be re-elected, Junior wrote: "Are you really telling me that's not Ellen DeGeneres?"
Joe Budden
Joe Budden used to be a rapper, even being a part of the superstar Slaughterhouse group who were signed to Eminem's Shady Records once upon a time. However, Budden retired from the rap game in 2018, choosing to focus on his media obligations and his burgeoning podcast, "The Joe Budden Podcast."
In a 2017 episode of his podcast, Budden provided heavy criticism about Eminem's song "Untouchable," which is off the album "Revival." Budden said: "Let me make myself clear: That 'Untouchable' Eminem record is one of the worst records I've ever heard." Budden added that his comments were not a personal attack on Em, but he was just being honest about the music and would be equally critical of the album if he didn't think it was good. The "8 Mile" star didn't see it that way, though, as he blasted Budden on two tracks off his next album, "Kamikaze." In the song "Fall," Em rampaged with, "Somebody tell Budden before I snap, he better fasten it or have his body bag get zipped," before continuing to verbally eviscerate the podcast host for his criticism.
Budden took to another podcast episode to explain more about his history with Eminem, and how he held onto something he couldn't have said when he was under the Shady Records umbrella. He said: "Let me tell you what Joe Budden has thought this entire time. I've been better than you this entire f***ing decade!"
Michael Jackson
Eminem doesn't shy away from parodying or outright mocking other celebrities. On his 2004 single "Just Lose it," which is off the album "Encore," he took aim at a number of public figures, such as Madonna, MC Hammer, and Michael Jackson, through the lyrics and visual imagery of the music video. Jackson didn't find the funny side of it because Em's lyrics and video content centered around the child abuse allegations the singer was dealing with at the time.
Speaking to a radio station (via The Guardian), Jackson said, "I am very angry at Eminem's depiction of me in his video. I feel that it is outrageous and disrespectful. It is one thing to spoof, but it is another to be demeaning and insensitive." The singer's spokesperson added that he was exploring legal options to take against Eminem.
In 2007, there were rumors that Jackson bought Eminem's catalog as a form of payback for the "Just Lose It" music video; however, Snopes revealed the story to only be half true. Jackson held a 50% stake in a company that acquired Em's catalog, but there's no conclusive proof this was done out of retaliation. Jackson died at the age of 50 in June 2009.
Suge Knight
Suge Knight remains one of the most notorious names in gangsta rap — both for his celebrated achievements, specifically with the acclaimed Death Row Records, and the numerous controversies that have followed him around. He also isn't averse to beefing with other people in the genre (check out the truth about the feud between Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight as an example). According to Eminem's former bodyguard Byron "Big Naz" Williams, Knight went after Em on two occasions.
Speaking to "Murder Master Music Show," Big Naz alleged that Knight tried his luck at the 2001 Source Awards. The bodyguard claimed that security wasn't allowed to sit with the talent, but he noticed an incident between Eminem and other individuals in the aisle. When he got there to find out what was going on, they told him they were from Death Row Records and "Suge Knight sent us to strong arm Eminem and it's going down." Big Naz claimed he jumped into action and liaised with Dr. Dre and the other bodyguards to ensure Em's safety and to get him in and out of the awards ceremony without incident.
On a second occasion, Big Naz alleged that Knight orchestrated for over 50 men to be waiting for Eminem, Dre, and Snoop Dogg when they went to Hawaii. The bodyguard said that the holiday mood was over as they had to take precautions to protect themselves, as well as their wives and girlfriends who were also on the trip.
Die Antwoord
In 2010, South African rap outfit Die Antwoord exploded in popularity around the world. Everyone wanted a piece of the unusual group and their novel sound — except for Eminem, presumably. On the track "Untouchable," off his 2017 album, "Revival," Em rapped: "I'd rather hear 'em say 'Die N-word' than Die Antwoord." Of course, this attracted the band's attention.
In a now-deleted video posted on social media (via HotNewHipHop), Die Antwoord's Yolandi Visser made fun of Eminem for mispronouncing the band's name to fit his bar. In addition, vocalist Ninja chimed in by making a derogatory comment about how they could do the same.
Em fired back at the pair in the song "Greatest," which is from his 2018 album, "Kamikaze." He owned up to not being able to pronounce the name, but also threw shade at the band and for Visser's relationship with Cypress Hill's DJ Muggs. At the same time, he also made sure to remind them of who he is. Not too long afterward, Die Antwoord responded in the form of their own diss track on YouTube, where Ninja told Em that Visser isn't his girlfriend while adding: "Em, you slipping. You used to rap better on drugs."
Mariah Carey
On a surface level, it doesn't look like Eminem and Mariah Carey have much in common. Depending on who's telling the story, though, they might have had a romantic relationship in the past that didn't end on the best terms. Eminem mentioned Carey in two of his tracks off 2002's "The Eminem Show." On the track "Superman," he rapped: "What, you tryin' to be my new wife? What, you Mariah? Fly through twice." In a subsequent interview with Rolling Stone, Em admitted the pair dated, but he didn't particularly like her as a person.
Carey released the song "Clown" — from her 2002 album "Charmbracelet" — which many people believed was a denial about her relationship with Eminem due to the lyrical content. Appearing on "Larry King Live" in December 2002, Carey categorically stated they never dated. She said: "I hung out with him. I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don't consider that dating somebody."
This didn't stop Eminem, though, as he continued to throw around Carey's name in his tracks for years — even bringing her then-husband Nick Cannon into the fold. There were rumors that Carey would address the rapper in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey"; however, Eminem didn't feature at all. As Carey told Vulture: "If somebody or something didn't pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren't in the book."
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon was dropped deep into Mariah Carey and Eminem's feud by the proxy of being her husband at the time. Em brought him into the mix by dropping the track "Bagpipes From Baghdad" — which is from the 2009 album "Relapse" — and proceeded to disparage both Cannon and Carey. In a now-deleted blog post (via MTV), Cannon addressed Eminem and threatened the following: "So, Miss Marshall, I'm going to make you wish you never spoke my name and regret the ungodly things you said about my wife."
After Cannon and Carey divorced, Cannon attempted to squash the beef with Eminem. He explained how he saw him as one of the best of all time, but he had to stand up for his then-wife and fight back. Later, Cannon claimed that Eminem apologized to him in private.
However, that wasn't the final sting in the tail, as Em appeared on the Fat Joe and Dre track "Lord Above," where he directed more jabs in Cannon's direction. Cannon responded with his own diss track called "The Invitation," then tried to get Em canceled by uncovering a previously recorded song that featured controversial lyrics. In 2020, Cannon told Billboard that he respects Eminem as a performer, but he will always stand up for himself against him. "I think he knows better now," he said. "If he keeps talking about me, I'm gonna keep talking back."
