The Biggest Hollywood Mysteries That Are Still Unsolved

With all of its promised fame and fortune, it's no wonder that many people have flocked to the bright lights of Hollywood over the years. But time has also proven that the glamorous entertainment industry can have a dark side. After all, even those who have risen to the heights of fame and artistic glory can encounter serious roadblocks. What's more, some of the most dramatic or downright sordid tales of Hollywood have left us with haunting unresolved endings that few scriptwriters would dare write.

Some of these unsolved mysteries of Hollywood involve highly publicized deaths, from the sudden end of one of the first actors to play Superman, the oftentimes beleaguered George Reeves, to the still-controversial and highly examined death of actor Natalie Wood in 1981. Others include abrupt and mysterious disappearances, like the sudden exit of Hollywood extra and aspiring actress Jean Spangler. Yet more include odd occurrences on set, such as a now-notorious batch of clam chowder that was served to the cast and crew of the "Titanic" movie, as well as the possibly paranormal goings-on that may have plagued the set of landmark horror film "The Exorcist."

Despite the high levels of attention and the work of both professional and amateur sleuths who have zeroed in on many of these cases, all still contain lingering questions to this day.