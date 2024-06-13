There's A Big Twist In The Titan Sub Disaster Investigation

The Titan submersible disaster was one of the biggest and most compelling news stories of 2023, dominating the news cycle from the moment the craft went missing until confirmation came through that the worst had happened. On June 18 that year, a manned submersible operated by the sea exploration company OceanGate lost contact with the surface hours into its journey to the bottom of the North Atlantic, where it was due to visit the wreck of the Titanic. For days, rescuers and sea exploration experts faced a race against time to save those trapped on the vessel and its five passengers before they ran out of oxygen. As live news reports made clear, time was ticking, and it seemed as if the world was unable to tear its gaze from the harrowing disaster as it unfolded.

Tragically, as the days passed, experts concluded that there was no chance those onboard the Titan had survived. On June 22, it was confirmed that the remains of the submersible had been found and that those on board had died following a "catastrophic implosion of the vessel," said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard in a statement to the press (per NPR).

With those following the story still digesting the fact that the rescue operation was over and that those on board were dead, some outlets, particularly online forums, began sharing material that seemed to give previously untold insights into the doomed submersible's final moments. However, as we found out in 2024 following a final dramatic twist in this tragic tale, things were not quite as they appeared.