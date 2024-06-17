Things We Learned About Rappers After They Died

Back in the heyday of rock music, it was believed that being a rock star was one of the most dangerous careers a person could choose. So many stars were dying before their time that the concept of the "27 Club" emerged, memorializing the scores of rock stars who all died at age 27. In recent decades, however, we have seen that rock isn't the only genre of music that seems to court death, with far too many rappers also dying young.

Rapper and academic A.D. Carson addressed in The Conversation the prevalence of untimely and tragic death among rappers, citing the wide array of causes that have befallen some of the hip-hop genre's most admired stars. He explains how, while gun violence has become closely associated with the culture following several high-profile killings, such deaths are a symptom of a "plague of gun violence" enveloping the nation as a whole. He notes that cancer, heart disease, addiction, and other illnesses have also taken the lives of countless rappers before they reach retirement age.

Music fans often sanctify those artists who die before their time, and with interest in those lost often reaching fever pitch in the months and years after an artist's death, they are often confronted with startling new facts about their lives and deaths. Here are some of hip-hop's most compelling posthumous revelations.