Things We Learned About Comedians After They Died

Joan Rivers was a trailblazer among the generation of comedians who first hit it big in the 1960s. After years honing her craft in New York coffee houses following a failed acting career, she won a prestigious booking on "The Late Show with Johnny Carson" in 1965, which catapulted her to nationwide fame. She became a favorite among viewers and appeared regularly on the show, filling in for Carson on occasion as a guest host.

Famously, Rivers' life was also beset by a number of professional troubles and personal tragedies. In 1986, Rivers was offered her own late night show — the first to be fronted by a woman full-time — which was sadly a bomb and canceled after just one season. Worse, Carson took Rivers' professional development as a personal betrayal, and their friendship broke down. In 1987, her husband died by suicide, and her career went into free fall.

Rivers overcame her setbacks and remained a popular TV figure and a live draw right up until her death on September 4, 2014, at the age of 81. Rivers died after being admitted for a routine endoscopy procedure at a Manhattan clinic, in which she suddenly stopped breathing. It was later alleged by lawyers for Rivers' family that the clinic had performed a laryngoscopy instead, and the death was later confirmed to be the result of medical malpractice, with the clinic and family reaching an out-of-court settlement.