Eerie Predictions The Simpsons Have For 2024

It's fair to say that after all these years, "The Simpsons" has become a repetitive shell of its old self, as the sharp satire, grounded realism, and familial warmth of the animated sitcom's "golden era" have oftentimes taken a back seat to ridiculous episode plots, cheap, minimum-effort gags, and a tendency to play fast and loose with continuity. But the show still produces its share of modern-era gems, and much like it did in long-ago seasons, it can somehow "predict" certain events, trends, and innovations years before the fact.

Much of this can be chalked up to sheer coincidence. But many of these coincidences tend to be eerily prescient, may they be related to lighter-hearted developments such as the results of sporting competitions or serious front-page news about geopolitical strife and the U.S. presidential elections. So what does "The Simpsons" have to say about 2024, what has already happened in the current year at the time of writing, and what might happen before the year is over? Let's take a look at some of the more notable — and more obscure — "predictions" for 2024 the series has offered throughout its nearly four decades on television.