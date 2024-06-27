Matthew Perry's Death Investigation Is Almost Over But It's Getting Serious

When "Friends" actor Matthew Perry died in October 2023, many people were concerned that substance abuse might have played a role. Given Perry's past addiction issues, summarized by him in The New York Times in 2022 as "55 Vicodin" a day, that was a reasonable concern. However, it looked like Perry's drowning in his pool at his home in Los Angeles was just an accident, and that's exactly what the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said.

And yet, Perry's autopsy also led to some unanswered questions, especially due to "high levels of ketamine" in his blood, as People reported in December 2023. While it's true that Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at the time – used to treat a host of disorders like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more – ketamine only lives in the body for three to four hours. Perry's last treatment was a week and a half before his death.

Fast forward to the May 2024 and it turns out that the Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation into Perry's death as soon as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner finished its autopsy. Toward the end of June 2024, People reported that the LAPD is nearing the end of its investigation. The LAPD had been working with "U.S. postal inspectors" and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to try and track down the source of Perry's Ketamine. Now, "multiple people" might get brought up on charges.