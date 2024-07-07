Is This What The World Would Look Like If Hitler Never Existed?

It's pretty hard to deny the appeal of speculative history. Seriously, who hasn't tried to think about the "what ifs" of the past? If one small event was changed, would that even have any effect on the present? Or, alternatively, if one huge thing went a different way, then just how much damage would that do to the modern day? Would anything even be recognizable?

World War II is quite the fertile ground for indulging an impressive number of those thought experiments. Major pieces of media have already taken a look at what might have happened had the Nazis won the war — "The Man in the High Castle," anyone? The overall trajectory of the war isn't the only subject of these sorts of questions, though, and there's one infamous figure that many people like exploring through the lens of hypothetical situations: Adolf Hitler. And many of those hypotheticals are variants of the same general idea: What would the world have been without Adolf Hitler coming to power in Germany?

Of course, speculative history is, well, speculative by nature, so there's no real way of knowing exactly what the present might look like had Hitler never been around (unless someone manages to invent time travel and has little regard for the Butterfly Effect). In other words, feel free to take things with a grain of salt, but here are some potential outcomes of Hitler never existing.