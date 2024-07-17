Disturbing Details Found In Terri Schiavo's Autopsy

Terri Schiavo was 26 years old when she inexplicably collapsed in her Florida home in February 1990. According to her autopsy report, her husband, Micheal Schiavo and her brother Bobby Schindler called 911 at 5:40 a.m. They said they thought she was breathing and she was "making gurgling noises." Paramedics found her not breathing and intubated her within five minutes of their arrival. Her heart was in ventricular fibrillation, meaning it wasn't pumping blood through her body, and it took seven defibrillations to stabilize it. She arrived at the hospital at 6:46 a.m. Doctors were able to save her life, but the damage to her brain was beyond repair.

For the next three years Micheal Schiavo and Terri's parents, Bob and Mary Schindler, worked together to care for her and try to gain some measure of rehabilitation, but by 1993, they had a falling out, according to the University of Miami's Institute for Bioethics and Health Policy. The Schindler's and Micheal's personal pain would play out in public over the next 12 years as the court cases over the fate of Terri's life became national news and sparked a nerve and cultural debate over the issues of the right to die and the right to live when you are in a vegetative state.

Michael felt Terri would not want to live that way and petitioned to remove her feeding tube and let her die, while the Schindlers fought tirelessly to keep their daughter alive, regardless of several doctors agreeing she was in a persistent vegetative state. Her autopsy confirmed that her brain was so damaged there was no hope for recovery.