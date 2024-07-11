Stars Who Can't Stand Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep commands not only the screen but also the respect of the audience, as she established herself as one of the greatest actors of all time — if not the greatest. Yet, not everyone is a fan of the three-time Academy Award winner and record-breaking nominee, with one American president even going as far as to call her "overrated." The controversial comment prompted Ben Affleck to speak out on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to say: "If there's one thing truly in this world that we know is not true, it's that Meryl Streep is overrated."

Despite Affleck standing up for his fellow thespian, there are other celebrities, including an undisputed acting legend, who would argue the "The Devil Wears Prada" star to not be all that and a bag of chips. And it isn't only Hollywood peeps who hold grudges against Streep, either. Somehow, she drew the ire of the likes of iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and UFC President Dana White in the past, too. In Streep's case, it appears as if for every trophy she owns, there's a hater to match. That's life, though, since not everyone gets along or likes each other — no matter how many awards someone wins or their level of celebrity. The only difference here is that it's far more publicized because of who is involved and what they said.