The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit Dog The Bounty Hunter

Few shows have so quickly become part of the American cultural consciousness as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which gained a huge following after it first premiered as a pilot on A&E back in 2003. The show followed the adventures of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his team of bounty hunters — made up mainly of members of his own family — as they attempted to hunt down people who had violated their bail conditions.

The show is known for its moments of high drama, but it also revealed a softer side to Dog than his muscle-bound enforcer look would suggest. Often, episodes of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" would see the show's star appealing to those he had pursued and attempting to convince them to turn away from crime. Dog is a Christian, and invokes the name of God frequently to suggest how criminals might find a way to turn their lives around.

But the fact is that Dog the Bounty Hunter has lived a tangled life and faced a few scandals along the way. In fact, before he decided to make a career as a bail bondsman and a bounty hunter, his life was checkered with prison time, including one serious crime which has followed him throughout his life. More recently, revelations about his private life have also affected his reputation. Here are the details.