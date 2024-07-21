The Most Infamous People Who Are Still In Prison

Throughout modern history, people have been both horrified and fascinated by crime and the criminals who perpetrate it. Indeed, crime fiction is one of the biggest-selling genres in the world of books, while gangster movies rank among some of the greatest classics of world cinema. And so it is little surprise when those who commit the most heinous acts achieve infamy, sometimes well before they are ever brought to justice. But when mass murderers, terrorists, and other infamous criminals are finally locked away, the public eye eventually moves on, and, for the most part, forgets they're still incarcerated.

Such figures still develop a mythic status among certain audiences, and news outlets often continue to report on the lives of criminals behind bars, with documentaries and interviews periodically updating the public on their status. Some of those prisoners — who once commanded vast drug cartels, led murderous cults or slaughtered untold numbers of victims — have found room for remorse and redemption, while others have constantly fought for their freedom. And still others, who once dominated the front pages, have simply faded away from public attention. Here are some of the most infamous prisoners of recent decades who are still behind bars.