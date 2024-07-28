Country Stars Who Died In Tragic Ways
People can die before their time, and hard-working, hard-living musicians can be at particular risk of such calamity. Many musicians died at the peak of their fame. Others passed away before their music even became popular. In fact, the list of musicians who died in 2024 alone is as long as it is full of people who died shockingly young.
Knowing this, perhaps it's also not surprising that country music, as a genre, is also all too well represented in the category of tragic and premature deaths. Country is a style that often focuses on sorrow and heartbreak, after all, and tragic details surround many classic country musicians. Still, every so often a country star dies of something even more heartbreaking than the wear, tear, and assorted issues that come with long hours on the road while waiting for the next gig and hoping for the next big hit. Here are some country musicians whose deaths were even more tragic than that.
Dottie West had a car accident on her way to an important show
Is there a sadder way for an artist to go than to pass away while rushing to get to a show? This unfortunate fate is what befell Dottie West, the Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer who was considered by many to be the genre's greatest female superstar of her era.
From the award-winning Coca-Cola jingle "Country Sunshine" to solo hits like "A Lesson in Leavin'" and duets with various artists, West — born Dorothy Marie Marsh — made her mark in the business in numerous ways and was happy to help talented up-and-comers. She also knew the more difficult sides of life. Before her stardom, she came from an impoverished 10-child household and worked in sugar cane and cotton fields. Against this background, West's final fate seems particularly unfair.
When the 1980s turned to 1990s, a divorce and assorted financial hardships had left West in a bad place, but she still had plenty of sway in the industry. Unfortunately, she didn't have time to bring her comeback plans to full fruition. On August 30, 1991, West was on her way to give a concert at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, when her car stopped working. Her 81-year-old neighbor agreed to take her to the venue, but crashed the car on the way there. West suffered grievous internal injuries and died in the hospital on September 4. She was 58.
Tuberculosis took Jimmie Rodgers early
In a way, the death of Country Music Hall of Famer Jimmie Rodgers is as ironic is it is tragic. The disease that killed him was also instrumental in his choice to seek a career in music.
Rodgers has been called the father of country music, and he utilized many styles, from blues and jazz to outright yodeling, to create his signature sound. This versatility is all the more impressive when you know that he was dangerously ill for much of his recording career. Despite his obvious musical talent, Rodgers was a railroad worker for much of his early work history, and it wasn't until he caught tuberculosis in 1924 that he devoted himself to music full time. Health reasons were also behind his eventual relocation to Texas.
By 1928, Rodgers was a massive star, propelled to fame with hits like "Blue Yodel" and "Waiting for a Train." While his condition wasn't exactly optimal for a hectic show business schedule, he was still a prolific tourer and hit-maker. In fact, he insisted on working as long as he humanly could, going as far as taking a portable bed to the studio so he could lie down between recordings. Rodgers' health finally failed on May 26, 1933, when he died of a hemorrhage in his hotel room. He was only 35.
John Denver died in a solo plane crash
Even people who are just barely familiar with 1970s music may recognize the name John Denver, and almost certainly know some of his tunes. Denver's songs like "Annie's Song," "Rocky Mountain High," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," and the Denver-penned Peter, Paul, and Mary tune "Leaving on a Jet Plane" transcend genres — but unfortunately, the artist behind them died an early and grim death.
Apart from his musical career, Denver was an accomplished pilot who could fly many types of planes. However, on October 12, 1997, he was piloting a particularly strange vehicle. Denver was testing out a small, homemade fiberglass plane in Monterey Bay, California, when he unexpectedly crashed it into the water. The 53-year-old artist died on impact, which appears to have been hard enough that fingerprint identification was needed to confirm his identity. The plane's original builder had modified the plans and put the fuel tank switch handle to a location Denver found hard to access, which is thought to have contributed to the crash when Denver had to change tanks mid-air.
Including Denver, whose real name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., on this list might ruffle country purists' feathers due to his close association with the folk genre. Still, his work is often also categorized as country and he did win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award in 1975, so it would be hard to leave his tragic death out.
Patsy Cline survived a car accident but not a plane crash
Before Dottie West — whose career she mentored — there was Patsy Cline, the first-ever female solo inductee in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Born Virginia Patterson Hensley, Cline made her way to the music business and saw the ups and downs of the musician life. Despite various personal, professional, and financial hurdles, her initially struggling career had a modicum of success with 1957's "Walkin' After Midnight" before she temporarily faded back into near-obscurity. Perhaps the best example of Cline's rollercoaster of a life came in her big breakthrough year 1961, when a bad car accident nearly killed her and left her with chronic pain. While she was in the hospital, her song "I Fall to Pieces" was topping the charts.
Undeterred by the crash, Cline went on to rise to country music stardom with a series of hits such as "Crazy" and high-profile appearances. However, she didn't get to enjoy her fame and success for long.
On March 5, 1963, 30-year-old Cline was returning from a charity concert in Kansas City, Kansas — which, ironically enough, she'd attended to raise funds for the family of a disc jockey who had died in a car accident. After encountering bad weather on its way to Nashville, the plane hit the ground and killed the country superstar, as well as the pilot and Cline's fellow musicians Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins.
Luke Bell disappeared from the back of a truck
One of the Western genre's signature images is the cowboy and his horse slowly disappearing into the sunset, the prairie spreading all around underlining his sheer freedom. Country music knows at least one case of a star disappearing, but as is so often the case, reality is a whole lot less cinematic and more tragic than fiction.
Born in 1990, Luke Bell was part of country music's newer generation, slowly building notoriety and recognition with his honky tonk-infused work. However, his career was cut short in a dramatic way when he disappeared on August 20, 2022, from a truck his friend Matt Kinman was driving during a food stop in Tucson, Arizona. "We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off," Kinman told Saving Country Music at the time. "He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he'd got out of the truck and left. He could be in Tucson. But it's possible he jumped a freight train, and who knows where he's going."
The mystery of Bell's disappearance was solved nine days later when his body was found fairly near the place he vanished. As it transpired, the singer had been struggling with bipolar disorder for years, and had just received a new medication for his condition. The 32-year-old artist died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Jake Flint died in his sleep ... at age 37
Dying in your sleep might seem like one of the better ways for one's life to end, but that's assuming the person in question is in their twilight years. For a young person and the people left behind, such a situation can be outright nightmarish.
Oklahoma red dirt country artist Jake Flint, 37, died in this exact way — and to make matters even worse, it happened on the night of his wedding on November 26, 2022. "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," his bride-turned-widow, Brenda, wrote on Facebook (via CNN). "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."
Flint's father directed him to music at an early age. He became enamored with the area's bluegrass scene and combined those influences with an array of rock music influences to create his own sound. His peers also remember him as a multitalented person who was just as gifted at things like media production as he was with music, and was known for putting his entire arsenal of knowledge to work — both for himself and for others. Unfortunately, he died four albums into his career without accomplishing a major breakthrough. The cause of his death was accidental alcohol poisoning with underlying heart disease.
Tammy Wynette's death led to a legal dispute
Sometimes, the death of a country star seems even more tragic in light of events that take place after the fact. Such was the case with country legend Tammy Wynette, who died in her sleep of an apparent blood clot in her lung on April 6, 1998, at age 55.
Wynette was among the most prominent country music artists of her time, and had no problem playing with genre lines with high-profile collaborations such as her feature on The KLF's "Justified and Ancient," which flirted with electronic house music. She also had the numerous awards and, eventually, a Country Music Hall of Fame pedestal to back up her status. However, she also had a history of serious health issues, so while her death was sudden and tragic, it wasn't entirely surprising.
The year after she died, Wynette's daughters sued the artist's doctor, Wallis Marsh, and her fifth husband, George Richey, for the wrongful death of their mother, seeking over $50 million. Things reached a point where Wynette's body was exhumed and examined not once but twice — in 1999 and in 2001. Both autopsies suggested the singer died of natural causes, but it also turned out that her actual cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia. Richey was eventually removed from the suit, and the daughters and the doctor settled the case in 2002.
Keith Gattis had a tractor accident
The term "tractor accident" is more than sufficient to conjure terrible images in the mind's eye. As such, it's probably a good thing that those two words are roughly as much information as has been released about the death of country music artist and producer Keith Gattis.
A singer and guitarist in his own right, Gattis found arguably more notoriety as a solid producer, songwriter, and occasional touring band member. Hailing from Johnson City, Texas, but relocating to Nashville after college, he originally explored the career path of a recording artist, releasing a self-titled debut album in 1996. But he soon became a more prominent background presence whose songs and production helped numerous artists, from Sara Evans to Waylon Payne.
Gattis was 52 years old when the aforementioned tractor accident killed him at his home on April 23, 2023. As befits his decades-long influence and status among the Nashville elite, a Brooklyn Bowl tribute show in his honor featured a long list of stars that included Sheryl Crow and George Strait.
A drunk driver killed Ira Louvin
Ira Louvin and his brother Charlie had an extremely rough childhood but became a popular country act known as the Louvin Brothers. After a couple of false starts, they started making their way toward the big leagues after dropping their real family name, Loudermilk, in favor of the punchier Louvin in 1947. They developed an uncanny style of vocal harmonics that enabled them to switch registers mid-song in a way that made it impossible to tell which man was taking care of which vocals at any given time. This unique style influenced future superstars such as the Everly Brothers.
While successful, the brothers themselves didn't quite reach their full potential. This was at least partially due to Ira's alcohol abuse, which caused him to anger several venues and even some of the brothers' tour partners — including one Elvis Presley.
Despite all this, the Louvin Brothers managed to stick together until 1963. Over the course of this year, Ira's third wife shot him several times in self-defense after he'd attempted to strangle her, and the brother duo finally split up later that year. Ira survived his injuries and went on to release one solo album, but on June 20, 1965, a drunk driver crashed into a car he was in and killed him. Louvin was 41.
Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash
A helicopter crash is a sudden, dramatic, and a no doubt terrifying way to go. NBA legend Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash dominated the news in late January 2020, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's disturbing death in a helicopter accident made the news in 2024. Country music star Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry fame met that same fate earlier than either of those men.
On September 8, 2017, 50-year-old Gentry decided to take a helicopter ride before a show in Medford, New Jersey, after he learned that the venue offered the option. However, things went dramatically wrong, and the chopper crashed after an apparent engine failure that later turned out to be a pilot error. The pilot died on impact, and while Gentry initially survived, his injuries were simply too severe, and he soon died at a hospital.
Gentry and his duo partner Eddie Montgomery were known for hits like "Roll With Me," "Something to Be Proud Of," and "If You Ever Stop Loving Me." Montgomery accompanied Gentry to the hospital where he witnessed his final moments. The experience was understandably harrowing. "A little piece of my soul got lost there," Montgomery later told People. "It was a horrific day; my world changed as much as the band did. It's something that you never get over. It's going to be in my mind and my soul for the rest of my life."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health or addiction issues or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health
- website.
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.