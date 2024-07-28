Country Stars Who Died In Tragic Ways

Is there a sadder way for an artist to go than to pass away while rushing to get to a show? This unfortunate fate is what befell Dottie West, the Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer who was considered by many to be the genre's greatest female superstar of her era.

From the award-winning Coca-Cola jingle "Country Sunshine" to solo hits like "A Lesson in Leavin'" and duets with various artists, West — born Dorothy Marie Marsh — made her mark in the business in numerous ways and was happy to help talented up-and-comers. She also knew the more difficult sides of life. Before her stardom, she came from an impoverished 10-child household and worked in sugar cane and cotton fields. Against this background, West's final fate seems particularly unfair.

When the 1980s turned to 1990s, a divorce and assorted financial hardships had left West in a bad place, but she still had plenty of sway in the industry. Unfortunately, she didn't have time to bring her comeback plans to full fruition. On August 30, 1991, West was on her way to give a concert at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, when her car stopped working. Her 81-year-old neighbor agreed to take her to the venue, but crashed the car on the way there. West suffered grievous internal injuries and died in the hospital on September 4. She was 58.