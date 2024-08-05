The Most Tragic Detail About Elvis Everyone Forgets

Of all the women in Elvis Presley's life, from groupies to girlfriends, his ex-wife, and his daughter, none held the kind of sway over him as did his beloved mama, Gladys Presley. Though impoverished, she poured herself into raising her only son, and in turn, his devotion to her was complete and obvious to everyone around them. But as much as Gladys wanted to keep her precious boy safe from the dangers of the world, her own personal coping mechanisms may have set the stage for Elvis' long decline into drug abuse.

Presley famously grew up an only child in Tupelo, Mississippi. His dad, Vernon, often traveled looking for work and once spent eight months in jail for check forgery when Elvis was 3 years old. Vernon's absences meant Gladys and Elvis were alone together a lot, sleeping in the same bed and speaking in their own secret baby language. Though Elvis was the only child, he had a stillborn twin. That loss is said to have made Gladys ever more doting and protective.

As a woman who spent much of her life in rural settings with her son under her wing, she encouraged him to pursue his music and yearnings to be a performer. Yet, according to the book "Being Elvis: a Lonely Life," by Ray Connolly, Gladys struggled as she watched Elvis' star quickly rise. She was losing her boy to the world and it caused her deep anxiety and a longing for simpler times. Her way of dealing with the changes that were out of her control was to take "slimming pills" aka amphetamines, and "drinking a little on the quiet."