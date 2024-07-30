Released Texts Raise More Questions About Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt

From what is known about Thomas Crooks assassination attempt on Donald Trump, it's clear he did plenty of planning ahead of time. While his exact motivation has not been made public, if even known, The New York Times reported how Crooks already owned an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle that he'd bought legally from his father. Online, he'd searched "major depressive disorder" and the names of high-profile leaders, including Trump and President Joe Biden.

On July 3, the Trump campaign announced they were holding a rally in Butler in 10 days, about an hour and 20 minutes drive from where he lived in Bethel Park, and on July 6 Crooks looked up information online about how far JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was from the president when he shot him. He'd built amateur bombs and drove to the site of the rally about a week ahead of time to get a lay of the land. He registered to be in attendance at the rally. Crooks went to the shooting range the day before the assassination attempt and bought a ladder the day of. He was a man with a plan.

Meanwhile, local law enforcement and the Secret Service were making plans too. On July 8, the mixed agencies toured the area, with the Secret Service asking for more backup from Beaver County, a big ask as it was looking for volunteers for 12-hour shifts, which reportedly was a strain on the staff. It was also the Secret Service who decided that the AGR building Crooks shot from did not warrant coverage, and the would-be assassin slipped past counter snipers to the rooftop to try to kill Donald Trump.