The Most Controversial Things From The 2024 Olympics So Far

The opening ceremony kicked off Paris 2024, and it included a show that ruffled more than a few feathers. During a tableau, dancers and drag queens performed a scene alongside a table, lined in a way that many likened to Leonardo da Vinci's "Last Supper" painting of Jesus Christ and the 12 apostles. They danced and sang around actor and singer Philippe Katerine, who was painted in glittering glue paint for the role of Dionysus, a Greek god of fertility, wine, and pleasure. Enraged viewers took to social media to call the event "blasphemous" and mocking of the Christian faith.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, pushed back against the criticism and said the performance was not meant to be subversive and instead intended to "talk about diversity" "We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that," he explained at an International Olympic Committee media briefing, per NBC News. "In France, we have freedom of creation, artistic freedom. ... We are republic, we have the right to love whom we want, we have the right not to be worshippers, we have a lot of rights in France, and this is what I wanted to convey." As reported by Deadline, Jolly told news channel BFMTV the scene was specifically meant to depict a "big pagan celebration, linked to the gods of Olympus, and thus the Olympics."

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps eventually apologized and claimed there was no intention to offend. "Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," she said at a press conference, per Yahoo News. "On the contrary, I think that (artistic director) Thomas Jolly really tried to celebrate community tolerance."