Olympic Boxer Who Failed Prior Gender Eligibility Test Ends Fight In Seconds

Imane Khelif's quick defeat of Angela Carini and previous history of failing a gender test sparked outcry from people on social media and in the news. Many believe that Khelif had an unfair advantage and should not have been allowed to participate in the Olympics. As reported by Diarios AS, Khelif was born with a disorder of sex development (DSD), which could explain the reported findings of the gender eligibility test and the International Boxing Association's (IBA's) subsequent decision to bar her from the 2023 championship event. (The IBA is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee [IOC] and is itself effectively banned from the Olympics.)

LBCI Lebanon sports anchor and reporter Rayane Moussallem took to X to push back on claims that Khelif has XY chromosomes, as most males do. "Khelif is not a biological man, she is a woman with a high level of testosterone and was disqualified from the world championship last year due to concerns over that matter and failing to meet the eligibility criteria," she wrote. "She does not have the XY chromosomes instead of XX as the circulating claims."

Many have used the win to take aim at transgender people and stoke debate over their participation in sports. Others, like journalist Suzanne Moore, argued that while Khelif is not transgender, she still should not have participated in the competition in the first place. "Someone with a DSD cannot help the way they were born but they can choose not to cheat; they can choose not to take medals from women; they can choose not to cause injury," she wrote for The Telegraph.

