The Man Who Has Been Called The Nostradamus Of U.S. Presidential Elections

Every time a United States presidential cycle rolls around it all but consumes the airwaves — or webwaves, whatever — with an endless, suffocating, crushingly repetitive cavalcade of accusations, speculations, and click-craving article titles. But from within the grueling grind of finger-pointing and froth-lipped ravings rises one man with one very specific skill based on one solution that solves it all: Allan Lichtman. A historian at American University and the "Nostradamus" of presidential elections, he has correctly predicted the winners of the last nine out of 10 presidential campaigns. His title presumes that Nostradamus correctly predicted a single thing, but ... Well, we can sidestep such details.

Yes, Lichtman has indeed correctly predicted the last nine out of 10 presidential winners ever since Ronald Reagan won his second term in 1984. The only time he was wrong was when Al Gore ran against George W. Bush in 2000 and he predicted that Gore would win. Although as Lichtman explains on The Guardian, Gore did win the popular vote, so Lichtman counts himself 10 out of 10. And now, folks are turning to him to do some hocus-pocus and prognosticate the winner of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. Hint: It's not Donald Trump.

As American University writes, it's all a matter of meeting certain criteria. Meet eight out of the 13 and presto: You win. Lichtman and mathematician Vladimir Keilis-Borok analyzed presidential elections going back to 1860 to develop his criteria — or keys — which, if recent history is any indication, prove his predictive powers.