Stars Who Can't Stand Guns N' Roses

Considering the biggest scandals to ever hit Guns N' Roses, it should come as no surprise that Axl Rose and the gang aren't universally popular. The rock band has worn its bad attitude as a tattoo sleeve for decades now, never being afraid of who might be offended or impacted by the shenanigans. This includes the poor concertgoers who are forced to wait for hours on end until Mr. Rose decides it's a good time to take to the stage — or finishes watching an engrossing "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie.

While stories of their shocking antics and questionable behavior ensure their place in rock 'n' roll lore, a number of their peers don't find the cute side of any of it. For some artists, such as Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Faith No More, they never liked what Guns N' Roses represented and how they conducted themselves. Others, such as Metallica and Eagles of Death Metal, didn't have the greatest experience touring with the Gunners, and still grapple with the nightmares. To be fair, though, most of these issues can be traced back to something the GNR lead singer did or said, and the list of controversial moments Axl Rose will never live down continues to grow as Rose works hard to be the most polarizing man in music.

From beefing with Jon Bon Jovi to the seemingly never-ending feud with Mötley Crüe, let's explore the stars whom Guns N' Roses has heat with.