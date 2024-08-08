The 2024 Olympics Moments That Went Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

The Olympics is a combination of elite athleticism and spectacle. Those who planned, watched, or were involved in the original Olympic games 3,000 years ago in Olympia, Greece, could not have fathomed the way the competition would evolve nor the technology on which we all consume the games today. In the 2022 Winter Games, an estimated 2 billion people around the globe watched, per the International Olympic Committee, and that doesn't even count the viral videos. In the 2024 Olympic Games, there has already been plenty of controversy, great viral photos, and some eye-popping viral videos.

Right from the start, the 2024 games in Paris made a splash with its opening ceremony. With a goal of "thinking creatively and revolutionizing the Games yet remaining accessible to a large audience," per the Olympics website, the effort saw drag queens and trans people featured prominently in parts of the opening ceremonies, and one performance, in particular, was thought by many to denigrate Christianity. Conservatives saw the performance as insulting to Christians because drag queens, trans, and gay people were placed in ways that were erroneously perceived to mock the disciples and Jesus in Leonardo DaVinci's famous painting "The Last Supper."

Olympics Artistic Director Thomas Jolly denied the accusation, telling news channel BFMTV his intention was to pay homage to the Greek god Dionysus "because he is the god of celebration in Greek mythology and the tableau is called 'Festivity'," adding, "You will never find in me, or in my work, a desire to mock or denigrate anyone" (via Deadline).