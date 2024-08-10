Here's What We Know About The Democratic VP Pick Governor Tim Walz

As Tim Walz's U.S. Congress bio reads, he enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1981 at the young age of 17, right out of high school. Over 24 years of service, he rose to the rank of command sergeant major, the highest enlisted, non-commissioned rank possible in the U.S. Army. He's also the only congressman in American history who's ever held this high of a rank.

While in the military, Walz served in a variety of roles with various units in Texas, Arkansas, Nebraska, and Minnesota. He ended up retiring from the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005. AP News says that he never participated in active combat, although he was deployed to Italy in 2003 in support of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq amidst the nation's grim post-9/11 "War on Terror" years.

Along the way, in 1989, Walz got his bachelor's degree in social science education from Chadron State College in Nebraska. After that he taught in China from 1989 to 1990 through a Harvard University program. Notably, he was part of the first cohort of government-sponsored educators to do so in the country. And yes, like we mentioned, he speaks Mandarin Chinese at a conversational level. Come 1994, Walz got married and started teaching in Mankato West High School in Minnesota. In other words, Walz did quite a lot of honorable and venturesome activities well before he started his political career.

