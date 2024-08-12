Things We Learned About Joan Rivers After She Died

In September 2014, television host and one of the best stand-up comedians of all time, Joan Rivers, died at the age of 81. Not only did her death catch the world off guard, but the aftermath also resulted in a medical malpractice suit being filed by her family against New York's Yorkville Endoscopy clinic. The matter was confidentially settled in 2016 as doctors accepted culpability for Rivers' death, as per CNN.

In the years after her death, a number of key details about Rivers' life have been revealed by the likes of her daughter, Melissa Rivers, and biographers. From the legendary performer fighting over a Tickle Me Elmo doll to where her daunting collection of curated jokes actually landed up, there are a lot of unknown stories and bits of trivia about Rivers that have only now been discovered. All of these recollections and walks down memory lane only help to paint a more complete picture of an American pop culture icon, who changed the landscape of comedy for women and zigzagged into a successful decades-long career on television.

Joining the list of famous celebrities who died in their 80s, Rivers lived a full and unforgettable life, taking every opportunity to crack a rib-tickling joke or retell a humorous anecdote that grew a few legs along the way. So, let's take a look back at the most interesting information we have learned about Rivers since she died in 2014.