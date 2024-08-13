Stars Who Can't Stand Joe Rogan

"Fear Factor" host, UFC commentator, comedian, podcaster, internet rabble-rouser — Joe Rogan wears many hats and juggles a plethora of careers, but a simple fact remains: He is one of the most polarizing celebrities around. Whether it be because of the controversial guests on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," or due to his provocative comments about sensitive topics, Rogan knows how to get people up in arms and clacking away at the keyboard to vent their vitriol about him.

It isn't only the everyday person who has an opinion about Rogan, though, as a number of stars across the board have called him out for various reasons. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, Rogan featured several guests and discussed topics related to vaccines and treatments on his podcast that had celebrities, such as Sharon Stone, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the virus. It reached the critical point that musicians like Neil Young asked for their music to be removed from Spotify in protest of the streaming service platforming Rogan's views.

This is only one of the huge scandals that hit the famous podcaster, as he has wrapped himself up in a blanket of controversy throughout the years and continues to be as outspoken and opinionated as ever. So, let's take a look at who said what and why about Joe Rogan.