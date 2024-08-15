Things We Learned About Hitler After He Died

During his political life, Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, who rose to power in the early 1930s to eventually consolidate all executive political power in Germany in his own hands in the fascist Third Reich, cultivated an image of strength and power. Much of Hitler's public image was established through the publication of his memoir, "Mein Kampf," which uncannily linked Hitler's apparent political awakening with the trials of the German people as a whole following their defeat in World War I and the economic disasters that followed. Later, his image would be carefully curated by his propagandists, most notably Joseph Goebbels, who oversaw a public relations campaign that permeated many corners of Nazi German society. Goebbels painted Hitler as a selfless servant of the people and lionized him as the kind of once-in-a-century hero who would return the country to a state of mythic greatness.

But much of what was transmitted about Hitler were lies, and many aspects of Hitler's private life were kept from the public. These only became clear in the years after his disturbing death in the final days of World War II. From the state of his health to the state of his finances, from his love life to his social life, there have been countless revelations about Hitler over the years, some of which came in news reports announcing his death while others took decades of dedicated research from historians — revelations that are still controversial today.