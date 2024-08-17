Things That Don't Make Sense About The Jonestown Massacre

When it comes to infamous cult stories, the twisted tale of Jim Jones and the Jonestown massacre is worse than you think. Cult stories rarely end well, but the fates of the residents of Jonestown are especially dark.

Jones originally started up his church — called the Peoples Temple — in Indianapolis before moving to California in the 1960s. His congregation being progressive and racially integrated for the time, Jones attracted thousands of followers to his side, who began seeing him as a nearly mystical figure despite reports of manipulation and threats made by Jones against his followers. In order to escape the skeptical eyes of the public, Jones and hundreds of his followers moved to a compound he'd been working on in Guyana: Jonestown. There, the Peoples Temple functioned as a fully autonomous civilization, but reports of abuse still made it out to the world at large. In November 1978, Congressman Leo Ryan arrived in Jonestown to investigate, only to be killed by Jones' followers as he was about to return home, along with some members of the cult who had hoped he would help them flee.

Almost immediately after, Jones enacted his final plan, a process he'd already had his followers rehearse in the past: drinking a fruit drink laced with cyanide. But this time, it wasn't a practice run, and 900 people (300 of whom were under the age of 17) were killed in the event now known as the Jonestown massacre. And while the events leading to the massacre and its aftermath have been well documented, there are a few things that still defy explanation.

The following article includes descriptions of suicide.