Viral Internet Stars You Didn't Know Died In 2024

Fame is fickle and unpredictable, and it can take on many forms. Some people may train at a craft, profession, or art form for years and become celebrities because they're one of the best practitioners of their thing in the world. Others find themselves accidentally famous, thrust into the spotlight as the subject of a meme or after a small moment of their lives was captured on video and earned the attention, laughs, or hearts of millions when it went viral. This is a very particular, very modern breed of star. In their own way, they're just as famous as A-list actors or rock stars — even if a lot of people don't know their name, just their face or a thing they said once.

The downside of such fame is that their lives become inaccurately encapsulated and defined by one fleeting moment. While everybody dies, these individuals at least left their unique mark on the world, although often inadvertently or in a non-traditional manner. Many stars died in 2024 and no one noticed, particularly viral celebrities and meme inspirations. Here's a look at the lives and recent deaths of some people who were famous online for just a little while.