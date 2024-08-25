What Happened To The Bodies Of Hitler's Closest Allies?

Throughout his life, Adolf Hitler threatened suicide. After the failure of the Beer Hall Putsch, with the Nazis' grab for power and Hitler himself injured and in hiding, he had to be physically restrained from putting a pistol to his head. Vowing to kill himself was a frequent response by Hitler whenever things didn't go his way, according to Psychiatric Times.

By 1945, all of Hitler's plans had collapsed around him. The Allies were breaking through Nazi Germany's armies and the Soviets were upon Berlin; the Third Reich's days were plainly numbered. The full extent of Nazi atrocities against the Jewish people was coming to light. And Hitler himself had been pinned down to his bunker for months, where he learned of the grisly fate of his fellow fascist leader Benito Mussolini. Unwilling to face a comparable scene in the event of his capture, or the prospect of a trial and execution, Hitler finally went through with his long-threatened plans. He tested cyanide on his dog, and his lover Eva Braun died from cyanide poisoning before Hitler shot himself. By his will, the bodies were burned, though his remains would be dug up and shifted around several times before finally being cremated and scattered in the 1970s.

Hitler's death came ahead of mass suicides throughout Germany, though the Nazi propaganda machine obscured the cause of his death. Some in the Nazi leadership who did know emulated the Führer, or died by suicide under other circumstances. Other close allies to Hitler were executed after trial or lived to see natural ends. And their bodies were variously burned, buried, or the subject of political fears and campaigns.