Richard Simmons' Cause Of Death Officially Confirmed

Though Richard Simmons had been out of the spotlight for many years before he died, he was quite prolific on Facebook where he interacted with fans and friends. He also sat for an interview with People just two days before he died, which was one day after his 76th birthday. Simmons, who was beloved for his positive attitude and seemingly boundless energy, was in great spirits on July 12 as he wrote a long post on Facebook about his many previous birthdays and bits of his life story growing up. He ended the post with a message for his fans saying, "So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don't know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!"

With Simmons exuding joy and warm sentiments, no one foresaw his imminent death. His long-time representative Tom Estey shared his shock and grief in an Instagram Post about the kind of man Simmons was and what their relationship was like, saying "Today I lost a best friend, a confidant, a cheerleader, a family member and client. The World lost an Angel. I've known this amazing and kind and loving man for 32 years. Tonight is the first night in years that I didn't get a call asking about my day and wishing me a good night's rest and to 'sleep with my Angels'. Tomorrow morning, that morning call won't come."