Richard Simmons' Cause Of Death Officially Confirmed
As celebrity deaths go, it was a little shocking when Richard Simmons died suddenly on July 13, 2024. Though the fitness icon had been out of the public eye for years since the height of his fame in the 1980s when he was known for lively fitness videos that were attainable to people of all shapes and sizes, he was emblazoned in the public mind as the picture of health. When Simmons' body was initially discovered at his home, police said foul play was not suspected, yet the cause of death of the 76-year-old was not immediately obvious.
On August 20 Simmons' cause of death was announced by family spokesperson Tom Estey who shared this statement: This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss" (via People).
Simmons died the day after his birthday
Though Richard Simmons had been out of the spotlight for many years before he died, he was quite prolific on Facebook where he interacted with fans and friends. He also sat for an interview with People just two days before he died, which was one day after his 76th birthday. Simmons, who was beloved for his positive attitude and seemingly boundless energy, was in great spirits on July 12 as he wrote a long post on Facebook about his many previous birthdays and bits of his life story growing up. He ended the post with a message for his fans saying, "So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don't know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!"
With Simmons exuding joy and warm sentiments, no one foresaw his imminent death. His long-time representative Tom Estey shared his shock and grief in an Instagram Post about the kind of man Simmons was and what their relationship was like, saying "Today I lost a best friend, a confidant, a cheerleader, a family member and client. The World lost an Angel. I've known this amazing and kind and loving man for 32 years. Tonight is the first night in years that I didn't get a call asking about my day and wishing me a good night's rest and to 'sleep with my Angels'. Tomorrow morning, that morning call won't come."
Simmons fell the night before his death
It's hard to know why the death was considered "accidental" but according to TMZ, Richard Simmons became dizzy and fell in his bathroom on the night of July 12th. His housekeeper urged him to go to the hospital, but he refused because he didn't want to go to the hospital on his birthday. He said if need be, he'd go the following day. By the next morning, it was too late. TMZ also reported that the official death report or autopsy is yet to be released publicly.
On the last day of his life, Simmons seemed to be in a good place, doing what he loved — reaching out to others. He posted on Facebook how he appreciated the outpouring of love from his friends and fans, writing, "Thank you...I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard."