What Happened To Prince's Body After He Died?

On April 23, 2016, the crematorium at a funeral home in Minneapolis, Minnesota suddenly roared to life. Soon smoke began rising from the smokestack, as RadarOnline reported from the scene. In this ordinary building — First Memorial Waterston Chapel — one of the least ordinary people in the world was being cremated. The body of singer, songwriter, producer, and guitar impresario Prince turned to smoke and ash just two days after his shocking death at age 57. During a four-hour-long ceremony, Prince's younger sister, Tyka Nelson, and other close family members and friends said their final farewells to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and multi-Grammy-winning artist.

Tyka Nelson believed her older brother had known his time was coming to an end. Three years before, Prince had predicted his own death. As reported by People, Tyka told U.K. talk show "Lorraine" that during a phone conversation, he told her, "I think I've done everything I've come to do." Before Prince's remains were cremated, his family had picked up his body from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, where the official had just completed Prince's autopsy but hadn't made any determination until the toxicology report was completed. It would be several weeks until the world learned exactly how Prince had died.