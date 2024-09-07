Things About Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance That Don't Make Sense

"Colorful" might be the most tactful descriptor of Jimmy Hoffa's life. Born into poverty, left fatherless at 7, a high school dropout; his beginnings were inauspicious. But in the midst of the Great Depression, Hoffa fell into his true calling: union organizing. Starting as a local business agent, he worked his way up to president of the Teamsters in the 1950s. Along the way, he became a pivotal figure in securing major agreements and swelling the ranks of the Teamsters, which eventually became the largest labor union in America. His bargaining skills made him popular with the rank and file, but in the background, Hoffa rubbed shoulders with organized crime. His own criminal activities made him a bitter enemy of Robert F. Kennedy. After years of ducking charges, he was finally sentenced to prison in 1967, only to have the sentence commuted by Richard Nixon.

And yet, for all the achievements and intrigue that filled Hoffa's time on Earth, his life has arguably been overshadowed by the questions surrounding his death. He was angling to get back into union power when he went to the Machus Red Fox Restaurant in Detroit on July 30, 1975. He called his wife from a payphone to complain that he'd been stood up; two prominent mafiosi were meant to meet with him. It was the last anyone ever heard from Jimmy Hoffa. The trail of evidence regarding his disappearance has been cold for decades, and there are pieces to the story as it's been presented by various researchers, tipsters, and confessions that just don't add up.