Things That Still Don't Make Sense About Donald Trump's Would-Be Assassin

Even only a week after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania, The New Yorker posted the headline, "Are we already moving on from the assassination attempt on Donald Trump?" And indeed, with all the typical pre-presidential election nonsense that was cycling through news outlets — on top of all the usual nonsense — it definitely seemed like everyone sort of shoulder-shrugged the whole live-on-TV-once-in-a-generation-bullet-to-the-ear thing. But questions still remain — lots of questions. This is especially true of the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks. Answering these questions is critical not only to understanding the whys and hows of what happened, but making sure something similar doesn't happen again.

Before we go into any of the strangeness surrounding Crooks' assassination attempt on Trump, it's important to remember that we're not crying "conspiracy." Rather, questions illustrate a desire to make sense of events. Besides, the babble of conspiracies already flooded the internet within minutes of Crooks taking his shots, particularly of the "It was staged" variety.

On the real side of things that don't make sense we've got Crook's motivation, which still doesn't seem potent enough to drive an assassination attempt. Then there's the continuing matter of how he got into the Trump rally with a rifle and onto a roof, and why he was spotted and tracked by authorities along the way but not stopped. Then there's the detonator he had on him. Finally, there's the fate of his body, which has already been cremated.