The Body Of Trump's Would-Be Assassin Has Caused A Stir In DC

When Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump in July 2024, he seemed to have a lot of luck on his side. Various Secret Service failures allowed him to get in range of Trump by climbing onto a nearby building at the president's Butler, Pennsylvania rally (some of which, in hindsight, don't really make any sense). The series of oversights has caused plenty of blowback for law enforcement and government officials, who have been criticized for everything from not securing enough resources for the event to failing to properly escort Trump away from danger.

Days after Crooks was shot dead after firing at the former president, the FBI reportedly decided to release his body back to his family. Notably, in a preliminary investigative report released in August 2024, Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins — a member of the House of Representatives task force probing security failures around the assassination attempt — claimed he tried to examine the body but was unable to. "My effort to examine Crooks' body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact ... the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after [July 13]," the Republican politician wrote. "On [July 23], Crooks was gone. Nobody knew this until Monday, August 5, including the County Coroner, law enforcement, Sheriff, etc."