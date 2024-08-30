Things About 9/11 That Still Don't Make Sense

"Where were you on 9/11?" That's one of those questions that's not liable to go away anytime soon, and for good reason. The September 11 attacks played no small part in changing the world as we know it, whether that be in terms of airport security and the TSA regulations that have become an intrinsic part of every flight, or in the wider sense of foreign relations and fears that people might hold when it comes to public safety. Even fields that might not seem related on the surface have been touched by the effects of 9/11, ranging from medical research to domestic policy. Much has been written about September 11 and the ways it affected people around the globe, both in the short term as well as the long term.

However, that's not to say that the public knows everything about the events of that day, nor does anyone understand exactly what may become of its far-reaching effects. For that matter, two decades have passed as of the writing of this article, and even the official cases regarding the plans behind 9/11 are still heavily debated, especially as some of the accused still haven't stood trial.

All of that to say: Despite the indelible mark 9/11 has left on history, there are still quite a few things that don't entirely make sense, or just seem strange. Here are a handful of them.