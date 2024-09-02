The Most Tragic Deaths Of '70s Sitcom Stars

Many sitcoms endlessly rerun, and the older they are, the more they become part of our cultural fabric and background noise. Actors from vintage, nostalgic 1970s sitcoms have seemingly always been around and always will be, over time becoming synonymous with their characters. Sure, it's not really them up on those screens, it's their characters, but it's still a kind of immortality. Almost universally, most episodes of '70s sitcoms ended happily, with a lesson learned and everything made right in its upturned world. Of course, it doesn't always work that way in real life.

Television characters from that time don't often die, but the actors who played them certainly do. Many of the biggest stars from that golden age of television comedy died suddenly, tragically, and without much warning or dignity. Here are all the superstars of the '70s small screen whose deaths came too early and in particularly tragic fashions.

The following article mentions addiction, mental health issues, and death by suicide.