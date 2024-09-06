Stars Who Are Absolute Terrors To Interview

For celebrities, interviews and press tours remain part of the job. Sure, it mustn't be fun to sit around for a few hours and hear derivatives of the same question over and over again, but alas, it's the curse of being a star. More often than not, celebrities receive coaching and media training for interviews, hence the ability of many of them to say a lot about nothing at all. However, this doesn't mean all of them subscribe to the "just smile and wave" approach of Skipper the Penguin from 2005's "Madagascar." Some stars simply can't hide their disdain for the media — whether it's justified or not.

Take soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo as an example. When events go well on the field, he's more than happy to discuss the success and glory. If the pressure is on or there's criticism about him or his team, don't expect him to be on his best behavior. In the case of Harrison Ford, it doesn't matter if he's in a good mood or not, because his nonchalant demeanor demonstrates how he would rather be doing anything else except answering questions.

So, let's take a closer look at the stars who keep the press on their toes since no one knows how they will react to being interviewed.