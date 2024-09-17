The Tragedy Of Adam Sandler Explained

Both "Saturday Night Live" standouts that became movie stars in the 1990s, Adam Sandler and Chris Farley developed a deep friendship during their time at the late-night sketch comedy show. Farley was heavily addicted to drugs and alcohol, and across 1996 and 1997, he entered and withdrew from 17 different rehabilitation programs. In December 1997, Farley checked himself out of a clinic and returned home to Chicago, where he misused drugs and alcohol to excess for the better part of four days. On December 18, 1997, the tragic real-life story of Chris Farley came to an end when the body of the 33-year-old was discovered in his apartment.

When Sandler returned to stand-up comedy in the 2010s, he performed an emotionally devastating number about his deceased friend, the "Chris Farley Song." "The first few times we played that song, I would tear up and I couldn't really sing it well because I'd get so emotional and then I felt it and was able to get it out there," Sandler told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via NBC's "Today"). "And I remember his dad and I'm friends with his brothers and his mom and everybody and they still miss him a lot. So yeah, it gets me." Sandler included the song in his 2018 comedy special "100% Fresh" and when he made his first return appearance to "SNL" as a host in 2019.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).