Open Questions About The Apalachee High School Shooting That We Need Answered

Thus far, little is known about Colt's school life and whether officials were concerned about it. As reported by the Independent, Apalachee High School student Lyela Sayarath said her former classmate was quiet and didn't attend class often. According to the Georgia Department of Education, a student is considered a truant if they have "more than five days of unexcused absences during calendar school year." It's unclear if Colt was deemed a truant, and if he was, what — if anything — was done about it. It's also unclear if school officials were aware that their student was questioned by authorities for threats of a school shooting in 2023.

Colt might have been bullied, too, leading to more questions. As reported by The Daily Beast, when his father was interviewed by the FBI in 2023, he said his son was "getting picked on." "That's why I keep going up there ... Because you just never — you never really know, and I don't want anything to happen to him," he continued. When Colin put Colt on the golf team, the other kids allegedly tormented him. "Oh, look Colt's gay,'" his father said of their insults. "He's dating that guy.' Just ridiculed him day after day after day." What we do know is that eventually, one person in his life reportedly contacted the school for help.