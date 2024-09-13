Stars Who Can't Stand Carlos Santana

As the chief musical force and titular centerpiece presiding over the ever-evolving lineup of the band Santana, Carlos Santana is one of the most successful, enduring, and highly regarded figures in rock. His band played Woodstock, helped define and popularize psychedelic rock and Latin rock, sold millions of albums, was inducted into the historically controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and enjoyed a millennial reinvention with an album featuring younger singers that yielded "Smooth," one of the biggest hit singles ever. First and foremost, Carlos Santana is a guitarist, and one of extreme gifts and abilities, lauded by critics and other musicians as one of the greatest to ever pick up the instrument.

But that's just not good enough for some people. The man with superhuman guitar prowess who recorded an album called "Supernatural" is but a regular human after all, and he's rubbed a number of notable people the wrong way over his 50-plus years as a rock icon. Musician feuds often get out of hand, and the seemingly unbothered, music-centered Carlos Santana has found himself embroiled in a few. Here are the most famous people, all fellow musicians, who just don't like Carlos Santana and his work.