The Tragedy Of James Earl Jones Explained

Few performers had the stage presence of the legendary James Earl Jones. Would "Star Wars" have hit in quite the same way had the big bad guy not had that rumbling, chill-inducing voice? Possibly not, and Jones wasn't always slated to record Vader's voice. Interestingly, he's often been reported as having a baritone voice, whereas it was more accurately a bass, and at least once (via Classic FM) it was described in this beautifully epic way: As the voice "Moses heard when addressed by God."

Jones may have become known for his voice and his commanding stage presence, but it was that same voice that was once a source of shame. Childhood trauma led a young Jones to develop a stutter that he was so humiliated by that he fell silent for years, and would later say for his memoir, "Voices and Silences": "The written word is safe for the stutterer. The script is a sanctuary."

The story of the loss and rediscovery of his voice is the story of his path to the cultural icon that he became, and the road was not an easy one. Born in Arkabutla, Mississippi, in 1931, his story is a struggle to not only overcome a stutter, but also childhood loneliness, racism, health challenges, and family difficulties. In spite of it all, he left an indelible mark on the world, which isn't entirely surprising. He did, after all, once observe (via Russh), "Speech is a very important aspect of being human. A whisper doesn't cut it."