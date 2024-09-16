The Biggest Celebrity Snubs From The Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 In Memoriam Tribute
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on September 15, 2024. As with previous years, the honors were granted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Members of the organization casted their votes within their respective disciplines — writers vote for writers, directors for directors, actors for actors, etc. Some of the big winners of 2024's ceremony were from shows like "The Bear," "Fargo," and "Baby Reindeer."
The annual ceremony also followed tradition and included an In Memoriam segment to honor some of the year's losses since the 75th Emmy's in January, and like past years, there were a few celebrities who got snubbed. Notably, "The Shining" actress Shelley Duvall," who died from complications from diabetes at 75 years old in July. Also missing from the segment was comedian Bob Newhart, actress Shannen Doherty, and actor Chance Perdomo. Doherty died just two days after Duvall from breast cancer, while Newhart died five days after the "Beverly Hills, 9021" star of natural causes. Perdomo died in March after getting into a motorcycle accident.
The segment has snubbed celebrities before
There's only so much time that can be devoted to an In Memoriam segment, so it's not surprising that there were a few snubs. In fact, various celebrities have been excluded from the segment in previous years. The 75th Emmy Awards in January 2024 left out "Ahsoka" actor Ray Stevenson, "Fantastic Voyage" actress Raquel Welch, and talk show host Jerry Springer. The year before, the ceremony didn't mention "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Denise Dowse, Pat Carroll, and Joe E. Tata, as well as comedian Norm Macdonald and character actor Philip Baker Hall. Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John was also omitted — but listed on the Emmys In Memoriam website.
Entertainment officials have pointed to time constraints to defend such snubs. One member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) who has been involved in the decision-making process for the Oscars' In Memoriam segment told Vanity Fair the painstaking process can take hours. "It's all about status," they said. "It's impossible to be fair. You try, every year, to add in a certain number of editors and art directors. It's about a person's prominence in their field, and you don't want to just go with the movie stars or the big-time directors."
2024 honors and performance
So who made the cut at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards? Talk show host Dr. Ruth Westheimer, "Invasion of the Bodysnatchers" actor Donald Sutherland, producer and talk show host Phil Donahue, TV personality Richard Simmons, and comedian Richard Lewis, among others.
The segment also included a performance of "I Am Not Okay" by American rapper-turned country singer Jelly Roll, which covers his experiences with mental health issues, such as addiction. When his feature was announced, music director Rickey Minor gave audiences a heads up of what to expect. "I think that his decision of what particular song to do will touch everyone," he told Variety. "I cry every time I hear it. Everyone at home, make sure you have tons of tissue around." '[It's] real music for real people with real problems," Jelly Roll told Billboard of the song. "That struggle is something that a lot of my music touches on. It's something I am honest about with my own life and something that's for anyone who is going through that."
Jelly Roll took time away from his "Beautifully Broken" tour for the performance. Growing up, he was in and out of prison from the age of 16 to 24, when he last sat behind bars. His music is known for its honest and positive message about rising up from harrowing circumstances. "I want to be a guidepost of hope for people to know that losers can win," he told Billboard. "That who you were isn't who you are."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.