The Biggest Celebrity Snubs From The Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 In Memoriam Tribute

So who made the cut at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards? Talk show host Dr. Ruth Westheimer, "Invasion of the Bodysnatchers" actor Donald Sutherland, producer and talk show host Phil Donahue, TV personality Richard Simmons, and comedian Richard Lewis, among others.

The segment also included a performance of "I Am Not Okay" by American rapper-turned country singer Jelly Roll, which covers his experiences with mental health issues, such as addiction. When his feature was announced, music director Rickey Minor gave audiences a heads up of what to expect. "I think that his decision of what particular song to do will touch everyone," he told Variety. "I cry every time I hear it. Everyone at home, make sure you have tons of tissue around." '[It's] real music for real people with real problems," Jelly Roll told Billboard of the song. "That struggle is something that a lot of my music touches on. It's something I am honest about with my own life and something that's for anyone who is going through that."

Jelly Roll took time away from his "Beautifully Broken" tour for the performance. Growing up, he was in and out of prison from the age of 16 to 24, when he last sat behind bars. His music is known for its honest and positive message about rising up from harrowing circumstances. "I want to be a guidepost of hope for people to know that losers can win," he told Billboard. "That who you were isn't who you are."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.