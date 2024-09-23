The Disturbing Details Of Would-Be Donald Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Letter

Ryan Wesley Routh's life makes for baffling reading. Much of it was passed in good-natured, middle-class obscurity. His son has insisted to media outlets like The Washington Post that Routh was a good father. But he had numerous run-ins with the law, most seriously on charges of possessing explosives and concealed weapons, and resisting an officer, in 2002. A move to Hawaii in 2018 seemingly came with a focus on construction and nonprofit work, until Routh became obsessed with the Russo-Ukrainian War. Those who encountered Routh in his European ventures describe him as unstable and ineffective. And his voting records and social media activity show confused and often changing figures of support.

Among Routh's shifts was repudiating his support for Donald Trump in 2016. His about-face was so total that, in a self-published screed from 2023 (via Politico), he wrote that the Iranian government had every right to kill Trump for abandoning America's nuclear deal with the country and that he, Routh, deserved assassination for having once supported Trump. In the same book, he claimed he was likely to be assassinated by either Russia or the Taliban; Routh had developed an ill-advised scheme to smuggle Afghan fighters through Iran into Ukraine.

A year after publishing his book, Routh became the second would-be assassin to target Trump in 2024. Unlike Thomas Matthew Crooks, Routh survived to be taken into custody. Also unlike Crooks was the paper trail Routh allegedly left behind — specifically, a note explicitly describing his intent to assassinate a former president and his hopes for further violence should he fail.