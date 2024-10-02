JD Vance And Tim Walz's Body Language At The 2024 Vice Presidential Debate Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The two 2024 presidential debates — the first between former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the second between Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris — were politically momentous. Biden's performance was so disastrous that senior Democrats began to call for him to drop out of the race amid dire approval ratings, and he finally did on July 21. Vice President Harris emerged as the replacement Democratic nominee and enjoyed a bump in the polls that closed the gap between her and her opponent. The first presidential debate between Harris and Trump — there is unlikely to be another — took place on September 10. In the days that followed, opinion polls showed Kamala had gained a narrow lead over Trump.

Today, the race for the Oval Office is neck and neck, with both the Democrats and Republicans looking to score decisive wins to help move the needle in their favor. On October 1, swathes of the American electorate turned toward the vice presidential debate between Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, and Harris' pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. However, the event was underwhelming to many, with The Guardian columnist Moustafa Bayoumi calling it "a mostly civil encounter with no overwhelming winner." In the absence of killer lines, both social media users and analysts dug deeper to see what the body language of the two men had to say about the balance of power. And according to most, Vance had the better night.

