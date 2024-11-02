Commercials That Were Banned In The United States

Advertising is one of the great inevitabilities of modern life, particularly when it comes to television. Shortly after the television was invented, early broadcasters determined that the whole endeavor should be paid for by occasional but consistent programming interruptions wherein a company spends a lot of money to inform the viewing public about its wares. Eventually, the 30-second TV commercial became the norm, prepared and produced with high production values akin to a short movie. It makes sense for commercials to be so well made — the sponsors have a rapt audience, and they employ marketing tricks that fool you every time to be as persuasive and profitable as possible.

The other side of this concept is that so many eyeballs view major ads all at once that these small pieces of pop culture endure intense scrutiny. Whenever a commercial is deemed controversial, strange, or offensive, it may not even make it to the air (or YouTube), or, if it does, it may not be there for long. Here are some of the most eye-popping TV ads of all time — which broadcasters, paid sponsors, and viewers all decided should never air on American television or video hosting sites, not once, and not ever.