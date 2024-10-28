Commercial Stars Who Ended Up In Jail

The murder case against former NFL superstar O.J. Simpson was one of the most talked about news stories of recent decades. The "trial of the century" saw him accused of having murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, on June 12, 1994. Having received widespread media coverage at the time — including a remarkable live broadcast of a police car chase he was involved in before surrendering to authorities — the trial and Simpson's life in general have remained pop cultural talking points ever since.

But the Simpson case has also been used as a prism through which to examine American society at the time. Notably, the 2016 documentary series "O.J.: Made in America" gave a new generation of viewers an incredible insight into the story's many twists and turns. And one revelation that the series provides to those who weren't there at the time is the incredible celebrity profile Simpson enjoyed before his trial. His first endorsement deal came in 1970, when he signed with General Motors to the tune of $250,000 (around $2 million in 2024). He later signed a lucrative and long-lasting contract with the car rental company Hertz, and Simpson memorably starred in its "Superstar in Rent-a-Car" campaign.

The murder trial wasn't the last of his high-profile troubles. In 2008, he was imprisoned after being found guilty of a botched robbery attempt and was paroled in 2017. He died of cancer on April 10, 2024.

