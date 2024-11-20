12 Worst Moments Of Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal has been known to be a bit of a tough interview subject, particularly when topics are broached by the interviewer that suggest he might be something less than the most respected figure in the entire world of martial arts and, indeed, entertainment as a whole. Seagal has been known to have harsh words for interviewers who fail to keep their lines of questioning sufficiently reverent — but in a 2023 interview with the BBC in which the topic of his multiple sexual assault allegations was broached, the actor responded in the opposite fashion. That is to say, with no words at all.

It should be noted that over the years, a slew of accusations of improper conduct by Seagal's peers, including the likes of Pamela Anderson, Jenny McCarthy, and Julianna Margulies, have never been litigated, and that a suit brought by model Faviola Dadis was not prosecuted due to being outside the statute of limitations. When interviewer Kirsty Wark brought up the allegations, though — framing the question as sympathetically as possible, and asking Seagal "how [he deals] with all that" — Seagal declined to declare his innocence and defend his famous name; instead, he simply removed his headset and dipped before Wark could even finish getting the words out of her mouth. "Steven Seagal there," Wark deadpanned, adding that the star had previously denied all the allegations against him (via the Independent).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).